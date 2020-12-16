Skip Navigation

SCORE Annual Meeting Keynote: Sex Differences Research and the Health of Women: An Editor’s Perspective

Air date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:40:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The Specialized Centers of Research Excellence on Sex Differences, or SCORE, program is the only NIH cooperative agreement program supporting disease-agnostic research on sex differences. Each center serves as a national resource for translational research to identify the role of biological sex differences in the health of women. At this year’s SCORE Annual Meeting, Dr. Jocalyn Clark, Executive Editor of The Lancet, will present the keynote address: “Sex Differences Research and the Health of Women: An Editor’s Perspective.”
Author: Dr. Jocalyn Clark, Executive Editor of The Lancet
Runtime: 50 minutes