Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

ORWH 30th Anniversary Scientific Symposium

Air date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 9:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This symposium, titled “Advancing the Health of Women Through Science,” will feature opening remarks by NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, a keynote address on women’s mental health across the life course, and a panel of directors from several NIH Institutes and Centers discussing their perspectives on women’s health. Additional presentations will discuss high-priority women’s health topics, such as applying the principle of studying sex as a biological variable across scientific disciplines.
Author: ORWH, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours