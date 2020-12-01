You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Festival 2020 (Day 1) Air date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research (OBSSR), in collaboration with the NIH Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Coordinating Committee (BSSR-CC), holds the annual NIH Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Festival on the NIH campus. This new annual meeting is organized to inform the wider BSSR community, stakeholders, and NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) about the latest BSSR funded by the NIH and its overall impact and importance across the entire field of biomedical research. Additional goals are to assist the ICs with the establishment of research priorities and the coordination of their programmatic efforts, thus minimizing redundancy and maximizing returns on NIH investments in BSSR.



The festival highlights exciting research results, emerging areas, and innovations in health-related BSSR. This trans-NIH event enables efficient leveraging of NIH resources and expertise. The BSSR-CC members contribute diverse and comprehensive perspectives on the NIH BSSR portfolio, thus facilitating the selection of an outstanding array of research results that are highlighted at the festival.



For more information go to https://obssr.od.nih.gov/news-and-events/bssr-research-festival/ Author: OBSSR, NIH Runtime: 3 hours