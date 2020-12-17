Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

DDM Seminar Series with Cy WakemanNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Office of the Deputy Director of Management

This is the first installment of the FY2021 DDM Seminar Series.

For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov
Author: Cy Wakeman
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes