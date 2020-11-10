Skip Navigation

Down Syndrome Research: The Intersection of Basic Science and Clinical Cohort Development (Day 2)

Air date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This virtual workshop will be sponsored by the Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health, in conjunction with the trans-NIH INCLUDE (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) Project Working Group. The workshop will focus on two components of the INCLUDE project:

Component 1: Conduct targeted, high-risk, high-reward basic science studies on chromosome 21.

Component 2: Assemble a large study population of individuals with Down syndrome across the lifespan.

Tune in to hear researchers, data scientists, self-advocates, and other members of the Down syndrome research community give presentations on the current state of the science and gaps with regard to basic science and cohort development, and to participate in breakout sessions to discuss these topics.
Author: Office of the Director, NIH and INCLUDE Project Working Group
Runtime: 6 hours