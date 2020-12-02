Skip Navigation

Shake, Rattle, and Roll: Capturing Snapshots of Ribonucleotide Reductase in Action

Air date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Description: The speaker, Dr. Drennan, strives to capture structural snapshots of metalloenzymes to understand how the combination of metal with protein allows for novel reactivity. She is known for going beyond the single image of one enzyme from one organism to elucidate structures of entire enzyme pathways and to capture multiple snapshots of enzymes as they proceed through their reaction cycles. She is a “molecular storyteller” with the goal of “bringing to life” the results of structural biology research.
Author: Cathy Drennan, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour