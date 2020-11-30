Skip Navigation

NIAAA 50th Anniversary Symposium Day 1

Air date: Monday, November 30, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Established in 1970, today the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) is the world’s largest funder of alcohol research—supporting innovative basic, translational, and clinical research to advance the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-related problems.

For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/about-niaaa/50th-anniversary
Author: National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours