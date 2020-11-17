Skip Navigation

Informed Consent Procedures in the Era of COVID-19: Beyond the Use of a Standard Written Consent DocumentNIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges with regard to conducting informed consent with research subjects. In addition, the applicability of and requirements for requesting a waiver of consent, a waiver of documentation of consent or an alteration of informed consent procedures can be confusing. On November 17, 2020, Julie M. Eiserman, a Senior Regulatory Analyst in the IRBO of OHSRP will present “Informed Consent Procedures in the Era of COVID-19: Beyond the Use of a Standard Written Consent Document”. This session will address the following learning objectives related to informed consent:

• Describe when might it be appropriate to request a “Waiver of Consent” or a “Waiver of Documentation of Consent” as delineated under 45 CFR 46
• Identify the required content in the protocol when requesting a waiver of consent or waiver of documentation of consent
• Examine the aspects of informed consent that must be considered when sharing specimens and data
• Explain the use of a separate Privacy Act notice when consent for NIH protocols is occurring remotely
• Discuss the meaning and applicability of “Alteration of Consent” under 45 CFR 46
• Define “E-Consent (Electronic Consent)”, clarify the status of its use in NIH IRP research and cover permissible alternatives to creating wet signatures
• Review the applicability of the various approved NIH consent templates
Author: Julie Eiserman, Senior Regulatory Analyst, OHSRP IRBO, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour