You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Informed Consent Procedures in the Era of COVID-19: Beyond the Use of a Standard Written Consent Document NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges with regard to conducting informed consent with research subjects. In addition, the applicability of and requirements for requesting a waiver of consent, a waiver of documentation of consent or an alteration of informed consent procedures can be confusing. On November 17, 2020, Julie M. Eiserman, a Senior Regulatory Analyst in the IRBO of OHSRP will present “Informed Consent Procedures in the Era of COVID-19: Beyond the Use of a Standard Written Consent Document”. This session will address the following learning objectives related to informed consent:



• Describe when might it be appropriate to request a “Waiver of Consent” or a “Waiver of Documentation of Consent” as delineated under 45 CFR 46

• Identify the required content in the protocol when requesting a waiver of consent or waiver of documentation of consent

• Examine the aspects of informed consent that must be considered when sharing specimens and data

• Explain the use of a separate Privacy Act notice when consent for NIH protocols is occurring remotely

• Discuss the meaning and applicability of “Alteration of Consent” under 45 CFR 46

• Define “E-Consent (Electronic Consent)”, clarify the status of its use in NIH IRP research and cover permissible alternatives to creating wet signatures

• Review the applicability of the various approved NIH consent templates Author: Julie Eiserman, Senior Regulatory Analyst, OHSRP IRBO, NIH Runtime: 1 hour