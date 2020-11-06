You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

KRAB-Zinc Finger Proteins and their role in mammal evolution Air date: Friday, November 6, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH Director's Seminar Series



Kruppel associated box zinc finger proteins (KRAB-ZFPs) constitute the single largest family of transcription factors in mammal genomes. Each KRAB-ZFP utilizes a unique, repetitive array of zinc fingers to achieve highly specific DNA binding and their KRAB domain to recruit the cofactor KAP-1 (and its associated histone modifying enzymes) to establish localized heterochromatin formation. Unlike most transcription factors, that maintain DNA binding activities and regulatory networks over millions of years of evolution, KRAB-ZFPs massively amplified and diversified in mammals. Dr. Macfarlan will discuss the work of his lab, NICHD’s Section on Mammalian Development and Evolution, that demonstrates that KRAB-ZFPs evolved in response to waves of endogenous retroviruses (ERVs) and other transposable element (TE) invasions of mammal genomes as means to specifically bind and transcriptionally silence them. This serves to limit the activity of TEs and allow for co-option of ERV-derived regulatory sequences. Dr. Macfarlan will further describe how rare KRAB-ZFPs born at the dawn of mammals were maintained to regulate critical mammalian adaptations allowing live birth. Finally, he will highlight the fascinating example of the oldest KRAB-ZFP gene, PRDM9; a site specific DNA binding histone methyltransferase, that along with a dual histone methylation specific binding protein, ZCWPW1, co-evolved to control the location of meiotic recombination hotspots. The work of the NICHD’s Section of Mammalian Development and Evolution highlights the unique features of KRAB-ZFP genes that allowed them to play important roles in diverse evolutionary processes shaping mammals. Author: Todd Macfarlan, Ph.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour