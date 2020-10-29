Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

30 Years: A Celebration of Hope and DiscoveryNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5:30:00 PM
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Hear NIH Director Dr. Francis S. Collins highlight The Children's Inn's contributions to 30 years of medical discovery and its importance for the future of NIH clinical research. Sponsored by Leidos
Author: Ethan Dmitrovsky, MD Laboratory Director, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, President, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc
Runtime: 1 hour