Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Gaucher Disease: How a Rare Disease Provides a Window into Common Neurodegenerative Disorders

Air date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: WALS Astute Clinician Lecture

The speaker, Dr. Ellen Sidransky, is the Branch Chief of the Medical Genetics Branch and is a pediatrician and geneticist in the National Human Genome Research Institute at National Institutes of Health (NIH). Her research interests include both clinical and basic aspects of Gaucher disease and Parkinson disease, studies of genotype/phenotype correlation and genetic modifiers, insights from mouse models, and novel treatment strategies. She played a lead role in establishing the association between glucocerebrosidase and parkinsonism. The author of over 200 publications, she continues to focus on the complexity encountered in "simple" Mendelian disorders, the role of lysosomal pathways in parkinsonism, and the development of small molecule chaperone therapies for Gaucher disease and for parkinsonism.

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/researchers/lectures/astuteclin.html
Author: Ellen Sidransky, M.D., National Human Genome Research Institute, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour