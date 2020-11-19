Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

2020 NHLBI Director’s Award: Virtual CeremonyNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: A virtual gathering celebrating NHLBI’s mission and values and acknowledges the Institute’s accomplishments over the last year. 2020 Director’s Awards winners will also be recognized.
Author: NHLBI, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour