Ask the Experts: Fireside Chat

Air date: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: We are hosting an open forum with NIH Leaders Amber Simco, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, and Celeste Dade-Vinson, NIH Privacy Officer, where participants will receive answers to questions regarding cybersecurity and privacy. This event will close out our Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

For more information go to https://ocio.nih.gov/InfoSecurity/Pages/CyberSafety.aspx
Author: Alexandra Winkler, NIH, Stacie Alboum, NIH, Amber Simco, NIH and Celeste Dade-Vinson, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour