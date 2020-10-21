Skip Navigation

Linking TCR Signaling to Variations in Gene Expression

Air date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 4:15:00 PM
Description: The control of T cell lineage development in the thymus and T cell differentiation pathways following activation are strongly influenced by T cell receptor (TCR) signaling. Yet the details of how variations in the strength of TCR stimulation produce distinct gene expression programs is poorly understood. Dr. Berg’s work has focused on understanding the contribution of ITK to this process. ITK is a Tec family tyrosine kinase known to modulate ‘TCR signal strength’; biochemically, ITK phosphorylates and activates the enzyme phospholipaseC-γ1. Using a combination of transcription factor activation assays, genomics assays, and protein expression analyses, the laboratory of Dr. Berg has investigated the thresholds, kinetics, and magnitude of responses to variations in TCR signal strength. These studies have identified distinct modes of TCR downstream signaling responses and their ability to be modulated independently following TCR stimulation. Their findings provide insight into how disparate gene expression patterns can be elicited within individual activated T cells.

For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-interest-group
Author: Leslie Berg, PhD
Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes