Norman P. Salzman Memorial Awards and Symposium in Basic and Clinical Virology 2020

Air date: Monday, November 9, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Description: The Dr. Norman P. Salzman Memorial Fund was established in 1999 to present the annual Norman P. Salzman Memorial Symposium and Awards in Basic and Clinical Virology to outstanding postdoctoral fellows, graduate students and postbaccalaureate trainees working in intramural laboratories at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Fort Detrick Laboratories, LEIDOS, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or Uniformed Services University of the Health Services (USUHS). The Symposium and Awards are hosted by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), the NIH Virology Interest Group and the Salzman Organizing Committee. The symposium highlights current research of eminent extramural and NIH intramural virologists.

Author: Rino Rappuoli, Ph.D.; Jesse Bloom, Ph.D.; Rebecca Dutch, Ph.D.; Richard Kuhn, Ph.D.; David Wang, Ph.D.; Susan R. Weiss, Ph.D.; Marshall Bloom, M.D.; Mrs. Lenore Salzman; Nihal Altan-Bonnet, Ph.D.; Paolo Lusso, M.D., Ph.D.; FNIH
Runtime: 6 hours