NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Round: The temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) NIH Only Air date: Friday, November 13, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) is the synovial joint of craniofacial complex and is critical for dental occlusion, mastication, and speech. TMJ trauma and diseases, such as osteoarthritis, are debilitating and compromise quality of life. Current TMJ treatments are two-fold, involving either palliative care or invasive total joint replacement surgeries. There are no minimally invasive, regenerative TMJ therapies. We have identified TMJ-specific fibrocartilage stem cells that self-organize and regenerate cartilage, fat and vascularized bone. Here we define heterogeneous populations of TMJ fibrocartilage stem cells and the signals regulating their fate in jaw development and disease. Finally we therapeutically exploit endogenous fibrocartilage stem cells as a potential strategy for TMJ regeneration using a pre-clinal, large animal model. Our studies will contribute towards the development of a non-surgical, minimally invasive stem cell-based therapy for TMJ regeneration.



Dr. Embree is currently the Dr. Edwin S. Robinson Assistant Professor of Dental Medicine (Orthodontics) a Columbia College of Dental Medicine. She completed her DMD, PhD, Cell Biology, Medical University of South Carolina and her Residency at Columbia University School of Dentistry. While with NIH she has worked on multiple publications and many more outside of NIH. Dr. Embree conducts cutting edge research in both an academic and clinical setting with the goal of translating basic science into clinical practice. Dr. Embree's laboratory focuses on TMJ biology and disease, stem cells and stem cell-based cartilage and bone regeneration. Dr. Embree and her team use a combination of stem cell/molecular biology methods and clinical questions in shaping the direction of scientific projects. Overall, Dr. Embree's research endeavors are geared toward improving the current treatment modalities for patients with TMJ and musculoskeletal diseases. About the NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds: NIDCR Clinical Research Fellowship Grand Rounds began in early 2014 and occur four times a year. Leading scientists and clinicians address advances in clinical, translational, and basic research in areas related to the dental, oral, and craniofacial complex and bone metabolism. Author: Millie Embree, MS, DMD, PhD, Columbia College of Dental Medicine Runtime: 1 hour