Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

ORS Recognition Town Hall 2020

Air date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: 6th Annual ORS Recognition Town Hall

To celebrate the accomplishments of the ORS staff as well as recognize those celebrating milestone employment anniversaries, celebrate the end of our year-long 40th Anniversary, reflect on our history as an organization while also contemplating how we will continue to support the research and mission of NIH for the next 40 years and beyond.
Author: Colleen McGowan, ORS, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours