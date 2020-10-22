Skip Navigation

Addressing RA Issues in the Workplace: Part 2

Air date: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Description: In observation of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of ADA David Fram will be presenting a training on Reasonable Accommodation issues in the workplace.
Author: David Fram
Runtime: 2 hours