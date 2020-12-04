Skip Navigation

Breakout Group 2 - Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (Day 2)

Air date: Friday, December 4, 2020, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Breakout group (2 of 5/6) part of the day 2 of the workshop. The topics for each breakout group are not yet established. The goal of this meeting is to characterize the post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, identify knowledge gaps, and establish scientific priorities to address these gaps.
Author: NIAID, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes