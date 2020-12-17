Skip Navigation

Harnessing Synthetic Biology and Deep Learning to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

Air date: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Dr. Collins is developing innovative ways to reprogram organisms, particularly bacteria, to perform desired tasks, such as detecting and treating infections. These programmed bacteria could lead to cheaper drugs, rapid diagnostic tests, and more effective treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections and a range of complex diseases. This work is part of the new field of synthetic biology, which Jim founded by combining science and engineering to construct biological circuits that can program organisms, much like we program computers now.
Author: Jim Collins, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour