Genetic Studies Illuminating Pathways Important for Controlling COVID Disease

Air date: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: We are interested in new inherited defects of innate immunity that can cause increased susceptibility to virus infections, especially those targeting the respiratory tract. One example is our discovery of human MDA5 deficiency in a patient who had recurrent severe rhinovirus and other respiratory viruses. The patient’s loss of MDA5 demonstrated the physiological importance of this cytosolic viral nucleic acid sensor for immunity against the common cold virus. The extent to which MDA5 physiologically contributes in humans to protect against other respiratory viruses is being studied. For more information about this research, see NIAID Scientists Discover Rare Genetic Susceptibility to Common Cold. By applying similar experimental approaches to other patients having recurrent or severe infections with respiratory viruses including influenza virus and more recently COVID-19 (see https://www.covidhge.com(link is external)), we hope to gain insights into the molecular regulation of the antiviral innate immunity.
Author: Helen Su, M.D., Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour