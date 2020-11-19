Skip Navigation

Ethical Quandaries in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Air date: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Dr. Christine Grady is chief of the Clinical Center's Department of Bioethics. Her research contributions are both conceptual and empirical and are primarily in the ethics of clinical research, including informed consent, vulnerability, study design, recruitment, and international research ethics, as well as ethical issues faced by nurses and other health care providers. Dr. Grady has written widely in books and scholarly journals on topics in bioethics, HIV disease, and nursing.
Author: Christine Grady, M.S.N., Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour