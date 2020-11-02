Skip Navigation

Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health: BIRCWH Concept Clearance - November 2020

Air date: Monday, November 2, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The 52nd Meeting of the NIH Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health is being held to discuss the concept clearance for the Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women's Health (BIRCWH) program.
Author: Office of Research on Women's Health, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours