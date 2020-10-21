Skip Navigation

COVID-19 Insights Webinar Series: Thrombosis, Platelets and Coagulation through the Lens of COVID-19NIH Only

Air date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: We invite you to join a new biweekly NHLBI webinar series entitled “COVID-19 Insights” to learn about groundbreaking research focusing on the host response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. This exciting cross-disciplinary series, featuring both NHLBI staff and researchers throughout the scientific community, will enhance NHLBI listeners’ understanding of the latest advances in this fast-moving research, especially as they relate to the NHLBI mission.

Author: Elizabeth Middleton M.D.
Runtime: 1 hour