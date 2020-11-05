Skip Navigation

Immune Profiling to Understand COVID-19 Pathogenesis

Air date: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Dr. Wherry’s research focuses on T cell exhaustion in chronic infections and cancer and on the mechanisms by which immunoregulatory “checkpoint” pathways, such as PD-1, control T cell exhaustion. His work has advanced our understanding of how gene expression changes affect this exhaustion, which has led to strategies to improve the effectiveness of T cell targeting immunotherapies.
Author: John Wherry, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour