Therapeutic Opportunities in Glycoscience

Air date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Cell surface glycans constitute a rich biomolecular dataset that drives both normal and pathological processes. Their “readers” are glycan-binding receptors that can engage in cell-cell interactions and cell signaling. Our research focuses on mechanistic studies of glycan/receptor biology and applications of this knowledge to new therapeutic strategies. Our recent efforts center on pathogenic glycans in the tumor microenvironment and new therapeutic modalities based on the concept of targeted degradation.
Author: Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour