SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine Development Enabled by Prototype Pathogen Preparedness

Air date: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Perhaps now more than ever, it is undeniable how integral vaccines have become to public health. Vaccines protect us from a whole host of infectious diseases, including chickenpox, measles and the seasonal flu. With a new threat at hand, scientists at the NIH swiftly developed a vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The pre-clinical effort was driven in part by Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.
Author: Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour