Cyber Safety & COVID-19 Panel for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Air date: Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Conversation between NIH and HHS scientific and cybersecurity leaders regarding the emerging intersections of cybersecurity and COVID-19, including how we can take steps to be secure amid challenging circumstances.

For more information go to https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=eHW3FHOX1UKFByUcotwrBjXrhbp1-79CjPJn9v9h_0FUMDVMSklVV1hEVlFZR0tMRFQ1TlRDOE5Z
Author: Dr. Robert S. Balaban, Janet Vogel, Jothi Dugar, Stacie Alboum
Runtime: 1 hour