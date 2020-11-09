You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Virtual Workshop Metabolism-based Therapies for Epilepsy Workshop Air date: Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Metabolism-based therapies for epilepsy have been suggested since antiquity but the modern use of ketogenic diets for epilepsy treatment has been in medical practice for nearly 100 years. The use of these diets has since expanded to less intensive regimens and supplements. Despite decades of research, the mechanisms underlying the efficacy of these treatments is not completely understood, although important factors have been identified.



The nature of these treatments (e.g., altered diet regimens) has made rigorous studies a challenge, both in the preclinical and clinical spaces. Bench-bedside translation has been a challenge because rodents are better adapted to certain types of metabolic stress than humans. Finally, the perspective of individuals with epilepsy and their caregivers has not been fully incorporated into research studies. This workshop plans to address these issue from the research perspective, with the goal of further identifying issues that can be addressed in future preclinical, translational, and clinical studies.



For more information go to https://meetings.ninds.nih.gov/?ID=27445 Author: NINDS, NIH Runtime: 4 hours