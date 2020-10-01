You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

COVID-19 lecture: Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Air date: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: COVID-19 SIG lecture



Dr. Bieniasz seeks to define how host genes influence the replication of viruses, with an emphasis on human and primate immunodeficiency viruses. His lab seeks to characterize the host functions that viruses mimic, manipulate, and otherwise exploit, as well as the defenses cells have evolved against viral infection. His work focuses on virus-host interactions, specifically how viruses manipulate host functions to enable their replication as well as host functions that have evolved to curtail virus infection. His lab has worked extensively on host intrinsic defenses and identified two host restriction factors, tetherin and MX2, which inhibit HIV-1 and other viruses. Additionally, the Bieniasz lab recently found that mammalian cells can deplete viral RNA molecules that are recognized as foreign based on their nucleotide composition. They are currently conducting a variety of investigations into the nature of innate and adaptive immunity to SARS-CoV-2, including the development of techniques to identify protective antibodies and therapeutics. Author: Paul Bieniasz, Ph.D., Professor and Head, Laboratory of Retrovirology, Rockefeller University Runtime: 1 hour