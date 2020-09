You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National #YogaMonth Livestream: The Science and Practice of Yoga Air date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Many people practice yoga for health-related reasons, such as for fitness and well-being, to help control stress, or to help manage or prevent a health problem. To learn more about the science and practice of yoga, join Dr. Lanay Mudd and Dr. Pam Jeter of NCCIH on Tuesday, September 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET for a National Yoga Month livestream. They will discuss the latest research on yoga for health while demonstrating several yoga poses you can do at home.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/national-yoga-month-livestream-the-science-and-practice-of-yoga Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, NIH Runtime: 30 minutes