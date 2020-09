You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2020 NIH Rural Health Seminar Air date: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Today, approximately 20% of the U.S. population—about 60 million people—live in rural areas, which make up 97% of the land area in the United States. People living in rural America have less access to health care and are more likely than residents of urban areas to die from chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, and chronic lower respiratory disease. Moreover, long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many rural residents at increased risk of getting COVID-19. The rural/urban inequities in health and health care warrant more rigorous and innovative scientific research to improve testing, contact tracing, and future vaccination for rural Americans. This seminar will explore the impact of the COVID-19 on rural populations, systems and workforce issues and community engagement to respond to the pandemic. Author: Ligia Artiles Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes