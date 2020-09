You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

43rd Meeting of the NCI Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee (CTAC) - November 2020 Air date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

43rd Meeting of the NCI Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee (CTAC)



The purpose of the conference is to convene the CTAC so that they can make recommendations on the NCI supported national clinical trials enterprise to build a strong scientific infrastructure by bringing together a broadly developed and engaged coalition of stakeholders involved in the clinical trials process. This encompasses oversight of all trials both extramural and intramural. The Committee will provide broad scientific and programmatic advice on the investment of taxpayer dollars in clinical trials and supportive science. Author: NCI, NIH Runtime: 4 hours