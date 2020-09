You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Novel and Exceptional Technology and Research Advisory Committee (NExTRAC) 2020 Fall Meeting Air date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On November 9-10, 2020, NIH will be hosting a virtual meeting of the Novel and Exceptional Technology and Research Advisory Committee (NExTRAC). The NExTRAC provides recommendations to the NIH Director and serves as a public forum for the discussion of the scientific, safety, and ethical issues associated with emerging biotechnologies.



The meeting will include (1) a workshop to examine existing biosafety guidance for contained gene drive research and to discuss potential conditions under which NIH could consider supporting field release of gene drive- modified organisms and (2) discussion of a draft report conceptualizing a framework for NExTRAC deliberation of issues surrounding emerging biotechnologies.



For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/main-nextrac Author: Office of Science Policy, NIH Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes