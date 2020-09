You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Type I interferon induction and exhaustion upon viral infection HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4:15:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Zuniga’s laboratory discovered that, in response to a viral infection, systemic type I interferons (IFN-I) are initially elevated but are subsequently and rapidly silenced despite continuous pathogen replication. They showed that there is an IFN-I refractory (or exhaustion) phase, during which the infected host fails to elevate IFN-I upon secondary unrelated infections, explaining delayed viral control and enhanced susceptibility to opportunistic infections. Dr. Zuniga will present their recent work on the mechanisms underlying the initial IFN-I elevation and its subsequent, rapid, suppression after viral infection.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-interest-group Author: Elina Zuniga, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes