You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Symptom Science Advances in Oncology Nursing (Day 2) Air date: Friday, February 5, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Nursing Research, Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute, and Oncology Nursing Society Present a Colloquium on Symptom Science Advances in Oncology Nursing. The colloquium brings together researchers, healthcare providers, educators, students, and fellows interested in oncology nursing and symptom science. The second day plenary session begins with Dr. Angela Starkweather of the University of Connecticut and Dr. Betty Ferrell of the City of Hope speaking about “Symptom Science as a Resource for Precision Health.” This presentation is followed by podium presentations of the colloquium’s most outstanding abstract submissions. Day 2 continues with the conference’s awards presentation. Author: NINR, NCI, ONS Runtime: 2 hours