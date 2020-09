You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Symptom Science Advances in Oncology Nursing (Day 1) Air date: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Nursing Research, Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute, and Oncology Nursing Society Present a Colloquium on Symptom Science Advances in Oncology Nursing. The colloquium brings together researchers, healthcare providers, educators, students, and fellows interested in oncology nursing and symptom science. The first day plenary session begins with Dr. Christine Miaskowski from the University of California San Francisco giving the keynote presentation on “Symptom Science in Oncology During the Pandemic.” Following this, Dr. Mary Cooley of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute moderates a panel discussion on “Nursing Advances in Symptom Science.” The panelists include Dr. Leorey Saligan of the National Institute of Nursing Research addressing “Precision health and symptom science”; Dr. Peg Rosenzweig of the University of Pittsburgh speaking on “Disparities and symptom science“; and Dr. Terri Armstrong of the National Cancer Institute discussing “Clinical Outcomes Assessment and Risk Prediction for symptoms and toxicities in therapeutic trials”. Author: NINR, NCI, ONS Runtime: 2 hours