You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Human antibody responses to SARS-CoViD-2 Air date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH Director's Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series



Annual William E. Paul Lecture –– Dr. Nussenzweig’s laboratory studies the molecular aspects of the immune system’s innate and adaptive responses using a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, and genetics. For work on adaptive immunity, he focuses on B lymphocytes and antibodies to HIV-1, while his studies of innate immunity focus on dendritic cells. His work is leading to new antibody-based therapies for infections by HIV and the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, among other viruses.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/about-wals Author: Michel Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour