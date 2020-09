You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Virtual NIH Office of Management (OM) All Hands Meeting - February 2021 NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is an annual all hands event for the Office of Management, hosted by the Deputy Director for Management. Author: Alfred Johnson, Deputy Director for Management, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes