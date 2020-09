You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Navigating Pediatric to Adult Health Care: Lost in Transition Workshop (Day 1) Air date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 9:00:00 AM

Description: With improved rates of survival in childhood illnesses in the United States and globally, individuals are living longer with one or more chronic conditions. To meet the needs of diverse populations with chronic physical/medical conditions or intellectual/developmental disabilities as they transition from pediatric to adult centric services, barriers to successful health care transition (HCT), methods and measures for defining HCT, and the identification of promising practices must be better understood. In accordance with leading efforts in the transition field, the health care transition needs to take occur within a context that considers typical developmental processes of the transition to adulthood as well as the multiple domains of functioning that are critical to life success (e.g., schooling, work, housing). The purpose of this workshop is to bring together experts from various backgrounds and disciplines to explore research areas of high priority for youth regarding needed transition services/support as part of routine care. Given increasing coordination efforts on the topic of health care transition across the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is uniquely poised to coordinate health care transition research efforts as they relate to each Institute's, Center's, and Office's (ICO) mission and vision. Author: NICHD, NIH Runtime: 7 hours, 45 minutes