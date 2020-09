You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD The Role of Work in Health Disparities in the U.S. Workshop (Day 1) Air date: Monday, September 28, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Work is a social determinant of health that may explain a considerable amount of health disparities for racial and ethnic minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. This workshop will convene experts from the research fields of health disparities, population sciences, labor economics, occupational health, epidemiology, and organizational sociology and psychology to consider work as a social determinant of health and identify potential mechanisms and interventions to address health disparities. Author: NIMHD, NIH Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes