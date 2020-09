You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIAAA Mendelson Lecture 2020: Discerning Risks and Effects of Alcohol in the Midst of Adolescent Development Air date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Sandra A. Brown, Ph.D., will deliver a virtual presentation of NIAAA's Jack Mendelson Honorary Lecture. The title of Dr. Brown’s lecture is “Discerning Risks and Effects of Alcohol in the Midst of Adolescent Development.” About the Presenter: Dr. Brown is Vice Chancellor for Research and Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), where she co-directs the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) and the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study. Dr. Brown is an internationally distinguished scientist whose research has yielded pioneering information on adolescent addiction, relapse among youth, and long-term outcomes of youth who have experienced alcohol and drug problems. Throughout her research career, Dr. Brown has focused on understanding the etiology, progression and remission of addictive disorders in the broader context of development. About the Lecture Series: As a tribute to Dr. Jack Mendelson's remarkable contributions to the field of clinical alcohol research, NIAAA established the Jack Mendelson Honorary Lecture Series. Each year, the series features a lecture by an outstanding alcohol investigator whose clinical research makes a substantial contribution toward increasing our understanding of the effects of alcohol on health and well-being, and improving the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of alcohol-related problems.



For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/mendelson-lecture Author: Sandra Brown, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Research, Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, University of California San Diego Runtime: 2 hours