You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Whole Woman Seminar Series: Work, Life, and COVID: The Balancing Act of Women in Science Air date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Meet four NIH Scientist. Learn their roles at the NIH, ways they balance work/life, How do they maintain self-care/wellness, How has COVID affected this balance. Effects of being parent or caretaker and scientist during COVID.



The panel discussion will focus on the challenges and joys of being a woman in science, and the importance of maintaining work life balance and self-care.



Moderator: Erika L. Barr, PhD Director: NIH Community College Programs & SOAR Office of Intramural Training & Education The panelists: Audrey Thurm Ph.D. Director, Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Phenotyping Service Office of the Clinical Director, National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Gisela Storz, Ph.D. NIH Distinguished Investigator Section on Environmental Gene Regulation NICHD/DIR Paule Joseph, Ph.D., MS, FNP-BC, CTN-B Lasker Clinical Research Scholar, Tenure-Track Investigator (Clinical) Chief, Sensory Science and Metabolism Unit, Biobehavioral Branch National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) Courtney Fitzhugh, MD Investigator, Lasker Clinical Research Scholar Laboratory of Early Sickle Mortality Prevention National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Author: NIH Runtime: 1 hour