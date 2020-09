You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research: Addressing Neuroimaging Challenges Across Populations and Settings (Day 2) Air date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Advances in neuroimaging techniques and analysis—many of which have been supported by the NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research, a collaborative trans-NIH framework that supports research on the nervous system—have dramatically increased our knowledge of the human brain and how it works.



However, many challenges related to neuroimaging have not experienced the same progress. For example, certain populations (e.g., children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, older adults with cognitive impairment, those who experience acute psychiatric symptoms during neuroimaging, and individuals with pacemakers and other indwelling devices) remain difficult to image for a variety of reasons. As a result, they are underrepresented in these efforts, and findings may not be generally applicable to them. Likewise, neuroimaging locations, such as critical care, community, or low-resource settings, may also require special consideration and additional attention.



This conference focuses on addressing challenges associated with neuroimaging across a range of populations, settings, and approaches to study design and analysis. It brings together neuroimaging experts from both clinical and research backgrounds and technical developers working with multiple neuroimaging modalities to discuss the following:



Common and/or complimentary themes:

Gaps in knowledge

Best practices

Promising new strategies

Future directions Author: NICHD, NIH Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes