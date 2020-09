You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

From Mechanisms to Medicines: Realizing the DREAM of an Alzheimer's Cure Air date: Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

The repeated failures of disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) have increased the urgency to identify novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers for AD and related dementias (ADRD). Dr. Thambisetty's Clinical and Translational Neuroscience Section has applied a systems biology approach leveraging deep molecular phenotyping by multi-OMICs methods in brain and blood in combination with multi-modal neuroimaging and epidemiological analyses to identify abnormal metabolic pathways in ADRD associated with severity of pathology and expression of clinical symptoms. These studies have added to a growing body of evidence that AD is a pervasive metabolic disorder with dysregulation in multiple interacting pathways. Dr. Thambisetty's findings have uncovered plausible therapeutic targets for ADRD from these dysregulated metabolic pathways. The Clinical and Translational Neuroscience Section has used large chemi-informatics databases to identify drugs that target genetic regulators of these pathways and have nominated several commonly used FDA-approved drugs as candidate AD treatments. Dr. Thambisetty's lab has initiated analyses to test whether exposure to these drugs in large real-world clinical datasets containing >20 million older individuals is associated with altered risk of incident AD/dementia in the Drug Repurposing for Effective Alzheimer’s Medicines (DREAM) study. Author: Madhav Thambisetty, M.D., Ph.D, Senior Investigator and Chief, NIA, NIH Runtime: 1 hour