You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CC Grand Rounds: Suicide Prevention: From Research to Practice at NIH and Beyond Air date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CC Grand Rounds: Suicide Prevention: From Research to Practice at NIH and Beyond



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: 1) Lisa Horowitz, PhD, MPH, Staff Scientist / Clinical Psychologist, Director of Patient Safety & Quality, Intramural Research Program, NIMH, NIH 2) Barbara Jordan, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Service Chief, Nursing Operations / Acting Service Chief Neuroscience, Behavioral Health, Pediatrics, NIH Nursing Department, CC, NIH and 3) Deborah Snyder, MSW, LCSW-C, Senior Advisor to the Clinical Director / Faculty Psychiatry Consultation Liaison Service / Deputy Director of Patient Safety & Quality, Intramural Research Program, NIMH, NIH Runtime: 1 hour