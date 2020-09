You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

COVID -19 in Pregnancy: Clinical, Research and Therapeutics Updates NICHD/FDA Virtual Workshop Air date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Description: COVID-19 pandemic casts unprecedented difficulties to both maternal-fetal therapeutic research and clinical cares of pregnant women and their newborns. This workshop brings experts from obstetric therapeutic research, clinical care and FDA. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the progress and challenges in obstetric therapeutic research and patient care, share experiences in clinical management of pregnant women and neonates with COVID-19, and explore effective approaches to obstetric therapeutics in COVID-19 pandemic



For more information go to https://www.cvent.com/d/d7qlsv/6X Author: NICHD, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 15 minutes