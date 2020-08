You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHSRP Education Series: HRPP Policies Related to Enrollment of Pregnant Women, Participants Lacking Capacity to Provide Informed Consent, and Prisoners-Current Status and Recent Updates NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This session will address the following topics and related changes in the pending updated HRPP policies: • Reasons for enrolling pregnant women in clinical trials • Circumstances under which pregnant women may be enrolled in human subjects research (HSR) • What to do when a woman becomes pregnant while participating in a protocol not originally reviewed under regulations governing research involving pregnant women • Circumstances when prisoners may be enrolled in HSR and PI responsibilities if a participant becomes incarcerated while on study • Identifying and determining the appropriateness of the legally authorized representative for potential participants who lack capacity to provide informed consent for participation in HSR • Temporary versus permanent loss of capacity to provide informed consent for participation in HSR Author: Margaret (Peg) Sanders Runtime: 1 hour