Coping with the Mental Health Effects of COVID-19 Air date: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NIH is striving to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through a multifaceted approach, by supporting groundbreaking science and research and by promoting the health and safety of NIH staff. This includes ensuring the resources and support needed to manage stress and promote mental health are available. To support this effort, NIH presented this lecture on coping with the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by Dr. George Everly, Ph.D., followed by a conversation with NIH Director, Dr. Francis Collins. More information on mental health and coping with COVID-19 is available from the following federal agencies: CDC: Mental Health and Coping with COVID-19 (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/coping.html) CDC: Taking Care of Your Emotional Health (https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp) SAMHSA: Warning Signs and Risk Factors for Emotional Distress (https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline/warning-signs-risk-factors) SAMHSA: Tips for Social Distancing, Quarantine and Isolation (https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/tips-social-distancing-quarantine-isolation-031620.pdf) SAMHSA: Fact Sheet: Coping With Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks (https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Coping-with-Stress-During-Infectious-Disease-Outbreaks/sma14-4885) SAMHSA: Fact Sheet: Talking with Children: Tips for Caregivers, Parents, and Teachers during Infectious Disease Outbreaks (https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Talking-With-Children-Tips-for-Caregivers-Parents-and-Teachers-During-Infectious-Disease-Outbreaks/PEP20-01-01-006) SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories: 1-800-985-5990. If you are in immediate distress or are thinking about hurting yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the toll-free TTY number at 1-800-799-4TTY (4889). You can also go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/). Author: Dr. George Everly and Dr. Francis Collins Runtime: 1 hour