Inclusion Across the Lifespan Air date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Goal: To discuss lessons learned regarding the inclusion of pediatric and older populations in clinical studies, with evidence-based practical advice to the scientific community.



Main meeting focus: Phases of clinical study development and execution, with focus on pediatric and geriatric populations, and consideration of special populations across the life course. There will be emphasis on similarities as well as contrasts between the populations, followed by a panel that will address special populations (women, racial/ethnic minorities, sex/gender minorities, rural/isolated populations, others that are specific to that phase of life).



For more information go to https://www.nia.nih.gov/Inclusion-Across-Lifespan-2020 Author: NIH Runtime: 7 hours